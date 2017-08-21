BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world's first Global Trade Network, has raised a significant new financing facility from TPG Specialty Lending and BlueBay Asset Management's Private Debt Group. The capital will bolster BluJay's continued expansion of its market-leading Global Trade Network and help accelerate growth. In addition, the facility allows for $200 million of additional capital to finance acquisitions as BluJay continues to expand its market-leading software solutions.

"Our Global Trade Network has been widely accepted by companies around the globe," said Doug Braun, BluJay Solutions CEO. "They understand the power and vision of bringing thousands of supply chain participants into a single network and workflow. We are winning more deals because our Global Trade Network is resonating, and this new financing will allow us to accelerate our expansion plans."

Over the past 18 months, the Company has attained significant milestones:

Achieved record revenue and double-digit organic growth

Fully integrated its product portfolio, delivering a seamless customer experience and a modern, intuitive user interface;

Completed and fully integrated the acquisitions of LeanLogistics and Blackbay, solidifying the Company's leadership in SaaS TMS and bringing a next-generation, last-mile mobility solution into the product portfolio;

Added 269 new customers across 18 countries on four continents;

Continued to invest heavily in its products and people BluJay now has over 1,100 people across the organization, including 400 in engineering and product development.

"We are proud of our success. Our focus is and will always be delivering value to our customers. We measure our success by theirs," said Braun. "This financing event provides further flexibility with respect to future acquisitions as we seek to continuously improve our Global Trade Network, reach new markets, and add new services ultimately driving value for our customers."

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world's most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.

