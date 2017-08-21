Microtome Market Analysis By Product (Microtome Devices, Accessories), By Technology (Fully Automated, Semiautomated, Manual) And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Microtome Market Analysis By Product (Microtome Devices, Accessories), By Technology (Fully Automated, Semiautomated, Manual), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global microtome market is expected to reach USD 73.5 million by 2025

Growing awareness about early diagnosis of chronic diseases and increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic equipment are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the microtome market.

According to the estimates of Laboratory Economics, in 2012, over USD 20 billion was spent on laboratory mergers between 1996 and 2011. In 2011, approximately USD 3.5 billion was spent on laboratory mergers. Increasing worldwide geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising patient awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are some of the key factors expected to propel the tissue diagnostics market. This, in turn, is likely to boost demand for tissue slicing equipment. However, reimbursement cuts and hospital consolidation are some of the factors expected to hamper growth.

Although the U.S. ranks first in terms of per capita healthcare spending, spending on clinical laboratories is significantly lower as compared to other healthcare aspects. Moreover, overall growth in the clinical laboratory market is majorly dependent on demographic factors, technological, medical, & scientific advancements, and disease burden specific to that region. Developed economies, such as the U.S., Germany, Japan, Canada, and France, have huge R&D budgets, higher technological advancements, and more awareness regarding various health aspects as compared to developing economies. This is likely to account for majority of the share in these regions.

Growing number of histopathology laboratories, high growth potential of anatomical pathology labs in emerging economies, and rising awareness regarding digital pathological systems are some key attributes that can provide new opportunities to players. Adoption rate of histology equipment is expected to gain substantial momentum owing to growing usage of technologically advanced



The global microtome market size was estimated at USD 48.6 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025

Microtome accessories such as blades, blade holders, and clamps is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the next eight years

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period

1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Microtome Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. Microtome Market -SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological), 2015



4. Microtome Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Microtome Market Share by Product, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

4.2. Microtome Devices

4.2.2. Rotary Microtome

4.2.3. Vibrating Microtome

4.2.4. Other Microtome

4.3. Accessories



5. Microtome Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Microtome Market Share by Technology, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

5.2. Fully automated

5.3. Semiautomated

5.4. Manual



6. Microtome Market: Regional Outlook, by Product and by Technology



7. Competitive Landscape



LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Sakura Finetek Europe B.V.

MEDITE GmbH

SLEE medical GmbH

Boeckeler Instruments

Nanolytik

S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

MICROS Austria Produktions-und Handelsges.m.b.H

AGD Biomedicals

Alltion

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

