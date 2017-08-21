Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Industrial Metallurgical Holding / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Industrial Metallurgical Holding 1H 2017 IFRS Financial results conference call 2017-08-21 / 15:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Industrial Metallurgical Holding Is pleased to invite the investment community to join the conference call *Industrial metallurgical holding 1H 2017 IFRS Financial results conference call* The call will be hosted by: *Sergey Cherkaev* - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer *Sergey Frolov* - Vice President for Strategy & Communications *Wednesday, August 23th, 2017 17.00 Moscow / 15.00 London / 10.00 New York* Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time The call, including Q&A session will last approximately 1 hour Live-link on the day to enter the webcast (registration required): http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4943 [1] Live link without registration: http://imh230817-live.audio-webcast.com [2] *Participant dial-in numbers:* (Presentation and Q&A session) Participant local dial-in numbers: Russia: +7 495 221 65 23 United Kingdom: +44 203 043 24 40 USA: +1 877 887 41 63 Switzerland: +41 225 809 022 followed by 98478096# for English 50226636# for Russian *Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH)* - is a vertically integrated business. It includes production of pig iron, coke and coking coal, extraction and procession of iron ore, foundry casting and powder metallurgy. IMH is one of the largest global exporters of merchant pig iron and the biggest Russian coke producer. The Group's main operational business units are Coal division, Coke division, Iron Ore and Pig Iron division and Powder Metallurgy division. The Group's key production facilities are located in Kemerovo, Belgorod, Tula and Kaluga regions of Russian Federation. *** Maxim Lobada Director Integrated communications Tel.: +7 (495) 725-56-80 E-mail: lobada@metholding.com 2017-08-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Industrial Metallurgical Holding 2nd Verkhniy Mikhailovskiy proezd, 9 115419 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 725 56 80 Fax: +7 495 633 13 12 E-mail: lobada@metholding.com Internet: www.metholding.ru ISIN: XS1255387976 End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 602877 2017-08-21 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=95ac6ddc6a87e74adbfb5e0dec5cd018&application_id=602877&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f0c69115fbb40aa18aad25b1867187f9&application_id=602877&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

