Proxibid (www.proxibid.com), the world's most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, will provide online bidding for the highly-anticipated Salon Privé auction, hosted by Silverstone Auctions, a world-class auctionhouse for the sale of classic cars. The auction will feature some of the most exquisite and rare timepieces and collector cars available at auction. Live bidding will begin Saturday, September 2 at 3:00 PM EUR, but online bidding is already available by visiting www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

Buyers who cannot attend the event in person can participate with confidence on Proxibid- an online platform committed to online safety for buyers and sellers of highly valued items like the classic cars for sale in this auction. Collectors will not want to miss the opportunity to bid live online on rare vehicles such as:

1989 Ferrari F40: the Ferrari F40 was named in celebration of the company's 40 th birthday, and represents Ferrari's entry into the supercar war of the late 80s. The left-hand drive example for bid has been meticulously maintained and carries an estimate of £875,000 975,000.

birthday, and represents Ferrari's entry into the supercar war of the late 80s. The left-hand drive example for bid has been meticulously maintained and carries an estimate of £875,000 975,000. 1989 Porsche 911 (930): Believed to be just two right-hand drive examples in the world, this incredibly unique Minerva Blue vehicle is estimated at £190,000 220,000.

1970 Porsche 914-6: This Adriatic Blue is unrestored, but has the benefit of dry-storage and rare driving for many years. This rare mid-engined vehicle shows 55,000 km and estimated at £50,000 60,000.

1990 BMW E30 M3 Convertible: Just 786 convertible E30 M3s were ever produced, and just 476 were fitted with the 215hp engine, like the example on offer. With meticulous maintenance and dry storage, this car is estimated between £50,000 60,000.

2008 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 KR: Described as the "most powerful Mustang to date," the GT500 KR was the last to bear the Shelby name before Carroll Shelby's death in 2012. This example, built in left-hand drive, is in incredible condition as it reads just 603 miles. It is estimated between £45,000 55,000.

"As the marquee event on the auction calendar, Salon Privé continues to draw the attention of bidders from around the world," said Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager and Classic Car Specialist with Silverstone Auctions. "Silverstone Auctions is proud to bring the auction online with Proxibid, as we know we can count on the platform to deliver a best-in-class buying experience with safety and security of all participants in mind."

Proxibid offers the most robust online bidding platform, backed by the industry's most sophisticated risk management and fraud protection system, designed to ensure buyers are safe when transacting online. That, combined with Proxibid's 99.99%+ uptime and commitment to customer service makes it the best place to purchase classic cars online.

About Proxibid

Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through the Proxibid platform annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer transactions, across 15 categories including: heavy equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, fine art, antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in South Sioux City, NE and London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

