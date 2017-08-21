Blue Raven Solar Announces Key Promotions

The Company Recently Named a New President and Vice President of Operations

AMERICAN FORK, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Blue Raven Solar, a leader in the residential solar industry, announces the promotion of Ben Peterson to President and Trevor Weed to Vice President of Operations.

To learn about the executive team at Blue Raven Solar and read more about Ben and Trevor, please visit https://blueravensolar.com/executive-team/.

"Blue Raven Solar has had amazing growth in the last few years, and Ben and Trevor have worked incredibly hard to build the company we have today," said CEO Ryan Lee.

"The wealth of leadership they have exhibited makes it easy to promote them to these key roles in the company. We are proud of the work they have done and look forward to the innovation and growth we expect to see in their new positions."

As Lee noted, Ben joined Blue Raven in 2015, and his leadership and intellect have truly transformed the company in the two short years that he has been there. As president, Ben - who previously served as the company's COO - will oversee finance, technology, legal, compliance, HR, digital marketing, and operations.

Prior to joining Blue Raven, Ben worked at McKinsey & Co., advising large companies on their strategic and operational goals. Prior to that, he worked for McMaster-Carr where he gained valuable management and operations experience.

Ben graduated from Stanford University with honors, and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar.

"Trevor has been outstanding at making sure Blue Raven operations deliver on our commitments to our customers," Lee said, adding that under his leadership as Operations Director, the Operations Department has become a highly efficient and integral part of the organization, and as Vice President, he will continue to oversee that growth.

Trevor came to Blue Raven after working at McMaster-Carr, bringing a wealth of experience in operations/supply chain management as well as valuable insights from the healthcare industry.

He earned his MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Blue Raven Solar:

Blue Raven Solar is a leader in the residential solar industry. In less than 2 years, Blue Raven Solar became the #11 solar company in the nation by installed volume based on Greentech Media's U.S PV Leaderboard. Blue Raven was founded in 2014 with a couple of employees; they now employ over 400 people in the fast-growing renewables sector. The company's mission is to make homeowners' lives better by reducing their energy bills, by increasing their reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy, and by providing a world class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation. For more information, please visit https://blueravensolar.com/.

Media contact:

Holly Glem

marketing@blueravensolar.com

385-206-3409

SOURCE: Blue Raven Solar