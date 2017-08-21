Particular Paws to Give Away 2,400 Dog Rescue Kits in October

The Rescue Kits, Which Include 10 Products that are Designed Especially for Dogs, will Be Given to People Who Adopt a New Four-Legged Family Member in October

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Ever since Trent Doney founded Particular Paws, he and his team have had one key goal in mind: to make the world a better place for pets, one paw at a time. In October, Doney will achieve a long-time dream by donating 2,400 Dog Rescue Kits to rescue centers, animal shelters and local humane societies.

For more information about the upcoming giveaway and watch a video that shows what each Dog Rescue Kit will include, please visit https://www.particularpaws.com/pages/dog-rescue-kit.

As Doney explained in the video, the 2,400 Dog Rescue Kits will be given away for free to people who adopt a dog in October, which is National Dog Adoption Month.

When Doney first opened Particular Paws, he offered two products to his two and four-legged customers. Thanks to the support from his customers, Doney has been able to significantly grow his product line. This love and support has allowed Doney and his team to create and donate 2,400 kits filled with 10 of the company's best products that will be sent home with a family and their new fur baby.

"The kit is designed for furry friends to help them get started in their new home," Doney said, adding that thanks to the products that are designed to help with a dog's joint health and digestion, skin, fur and overall well-being, the Rescue Kits will help ease the transition for both the new pet parent and dog.

"Particular Paws is dedicated to helping pets, one paw at a time, which includes our furry friends that haven't found a loving, forever home just yet. We have put together our best products that a rescued pet would need to get back on his four, furry paws again."

To help reach as many rescue groups as possible, Doney is asking people to visit the Particular Paws website and enter in the name, city and state of their favorite animal rescue.

About Particular Paws:

Particular Paws is a company focused on helping pets, one paw at a time. They are a small, family owned business with a big heart. Everyone on the Particular Paws team is a pet parent, dedicated to helping others that love pets just as much as they do. For more information, please visit https://www.particularpaws.com.

