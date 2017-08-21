Real Estate Developer Alex Noghreh Represented a New Property in Brooklyn

The Newly-Constructed Two Family Home, Which Sold Very Quickly, Features Numerous Modern Finishes and is Located in Bedstuy Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Alex Noghreh, a real estate developer and investor based in New York City, is pleased to announce that he represented a new property that just sold after a very short time on the market in Brooklyn. The home was listed for $2.35 million. Since the house was listed on the open market several weeks ago the response from potential buyers has been incredible. The listing agent has received feedback from prospective buyers stating this is one of the best homes they've seen since their search. One potential buyer stated at an open house that it's like walking into heaven with the fit and finish comparable or even better than some high-end townhouses and condos in Manhattan. After being on the market only for several weeks sellers received a near full asking offer all cash straight to closing. The buyers for this house sold their Manhattan Townhouse and closed two weeks after offer was accepted. In approximately 30 days from listing the house was sold all cash.

To see photos of the beautiful 4,400 square foot home in Bedstuy Brooklyn, please check out https://www.compass.com/listing/215-spencer-street-brooklyn-ny-11205/e5badb91461e6c59ad4074c14f8bb132cc342d3e/?origin_type=Listing%20Card&origin=Agent%20Profile%20Page.

The home is located at 215 Spencer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, New York. The home, which features like new construction, is a 2-family, 3-story brick townhouse with a classic facade and a number of clean and crisp finishes. The beautiful home is located in a quiet street that is lined with trees and is mere steps away from the "G" subway line station. The home is also close to many of the great shops, tasty restaurants and hip bars for which the popular and lively Brooklyn neighborhood is known.

"The Owners duplex features an expansive living/dining area and, a brand new luxuriously outfitted vented chef's kitchen with a large Island and complete with custom white and walnut cabinetry, caesarstone countertops and backsplash, as well as top-of-the line Wolfe and SubZero appliance package," noted a listing on the property, adding that it also includes a 36 inch Wolfe stove, built in Wolfe microwave, a wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher, and a double door SubZero fridge. Those who wish to see more specific details about the property and/or learn about a potential mortgage payment amount may check the listing.

The bedrooms are separated from the rest of the living spaces; they are on the top floor of the home and include large his and hers walk-in closets. The master bathroom is richly appointed with beautiful marble accents, a free standing tub, Restoration Hardware double vanity and a skylight.

