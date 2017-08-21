Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek") are pleased to announce that they have been advised by Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO.H) ("Quadro") of the conditional acceptance of its reactivation from the NEX board to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Reactivation") and the conditional acceptance of the option to acquire a 100% interest of and Metals Creek and Benton's Staghorn property, located in Newfoundland and an assignment of Benton's and Metal Creek's rights to acquire the newly optioned Rose Gold property (the "Option"), pursuant to the terms of the option agreement Quadro has with Benton and Metals Creek (the "Quadro Option Agreement"). The Rose Gold property is contiguous with the northern border of the Staghorn property, and is further described in the Company's press release dated April 12, 2017.

Final acceptance of the Reactivation is subject to Quadro: Obtaining final acceptance of the Option; settling approximately $225,000 in debt by the issuance of shares at $0.10 per share (final acceptance pending); and completing a financing of up to $2 million. Under the terms of the Quadro Option Agreement and the terms agreed to by the TSX Venture exchange are, Quadro had to complete a 2:1 share consolidation (completed), has to complete a financing of up to $2 million and issue 4,000,000 common shares (post-consolidation) to each of Metals Creek and Benton. Quadro must also assume all the obligations under the Rose Gold property option, for which the optionor has agreed to accept common shares of Quadro in lieu of the 250,000 common shares of Metals Creek and 250,000 common shares of Benton (450,000 shares combined) originally negotiated. The Quadro Option Agreement will be subject to a royalty to be granted in favor of Metals Creek and Benton (the "Metals Creek/Benton Royalty"), as well as existing royalties held by Ed Northcott and Gilbert Lushman (the "Northcott/Lushman Royalty"), and by Shawn Rose (the "Rose Royalty).

The Staghorn project has multiple gold showings along the Cape Ray Fault approximately 30km SW along strike of Marathons Gold's Newfoundland deposits. The Staghorn project known zones including the Woods lake zone, drilling of 6.18 grams per ton (gpt) gold (Au) over 5.11 meters (m),(see Metals Creek PR dated December 2, 2009), Ryan's Hammer, 27.80gpt Au in grabs, (see Benton/Metals Creek PR dated September 5, 2015), Glimmer, 196.7gpt Au in grabs, (see Metals Creek PR dated May 11, 2010), Rich House,visible gold - 189gpt Au in grabs (see Benton/Metals Creek PR dated September 1, 2015) and the new Rose discovery of up to 18.86 gpt Au in the Rose Zone (see Benton/Metals Creek PR dated April 12, 2017). The funds raised will be used to advance the project immediately and for general working capital.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Benton's flagship project is the Cape Ray gold deposits located on the west coast of Newfoundland. The results of the Cape Ray PEA include a pre-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 7% discount rate of $48.5 million with a pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 31% and a post-tax NPV at a 7% discount rate of $32.4 million with a post-tax IRR of 25%. The reader should be cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature. It contains inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

