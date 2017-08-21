

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a prime-time address to the nation on his administration's strategy for Afghanistan on Monday.



The White House announced Sunday that Trump will deliver remarks from Fort Myer, in Arlington, Virginia, at 9 pm ET.



The scheduled address by Trump comes after he met with the nation's top security officials at Camp David to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.



Trump indicated in a post to Twitter on Friday that a decision had been made on Afghanistan but did not reveal his position.



'Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan,' Trump tweeted.



Defense Secretary James Mattis told reporters on Sunday that the decision on Afghanistan was reached after a 'sufficiently rigorous' strategic process.



The options discussed at the meeting were said to include maintaining the status quo, increasing the number of American troops, reducing the number of American troops or a total withdrawal from Afghanistan.



U.S. officials told Reuters that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and some military commanders favor a troop hike, while so-called 'anti-globalists' back withdrawing U.S. forces.



The 'anti-globalists' were reportedly led by Steve Bannon, who was removed as White House chief strategist on Friday.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



