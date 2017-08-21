

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - University of Texas has relocated three prominent Confederate statues from a main area of the Austin campus, saying that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.



Work crew late Sunday night began removing the statues depicting Confederate leaders Gen. Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnston and John Reagan, and former Texas Governor James Stephen Hogg from the Main Mall.



The decision to remove the statues came a week after violent clashes between right-wing extremists and counter-protesters over plans to remove another statue of Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.



On the recommendations of a task force report, a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis was relocated from its perch near the campus clock tower to a history museum in 2015.



And on Sunday, University President Greg Fenves said he ordered the removal of the remaining statues after considering the 2015 task force report and with the events of the past week and his discussions with the campus community.



The Lee, Johnston and Reagan statues will be added to the collection of the Briscoe Center for scholarly study. The statue of James Hogg will be considered for re-installation at another campus site.



Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry, Fenves noted.



The statues are removed as students return this week for a new academic year.



Meanwhile, a statue of Gen. Robert Lee was removed from the entrance to Duke University Chapel Saturday, three days after it was defaced by protesters.



