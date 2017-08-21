Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Worth 5.07 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Probiotics in Animal Feed Marketby Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Aquaculture), Source (Bacteria (Lactobacilli, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Bifidobacteria), and Yeast), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022, to reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2022. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as growing awareness about animal health among customers, rising demand for nutrient-rich feed for animals, and increasing demand for quality animal products.

The bacterial segment accounted for the largest share in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market in 2016

On the basis of source, the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market has been segmented into bacteria (Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, Streptococcus thermophilus) and yeast. The bacteria segment accounted for the largest share in 2016. Health benefits such as increased lactase production, prevention of diarrhea, prevention of irritable bowel syndrome, and enhanced immunity of Lactobacilli make the strain most preferred option by animal feed producers, resulting in the largest market share.

The dry form segment accounted for the largest share in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market in 2016

The dry form segment held the largest share in the global probiotics market for animal feed in 2016. The use of dry probiotics helps in enhancing the shelf life of feed products, resulting in lower storage costs for feed manufacturers, thus increasing the demand for dry probiotics in animal feed. It is also a suitable ingredient for processed feed products, making it the preferred form for feed manufacturers.

Asia-Pacificdominated the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market in 2016

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific region led the global market for probiotics in animal feed. Factors such as a large livestock base, high meat consumption, and increasing consumer awareness about the positive impact of probiotics on animal health are driving the Asia-Pacific market. Changes in dietary patterns have led to an increase in meat consumption in the region, which has led to the industrialization of quality meat production. The demand for healthy livestock is fueling the demand for probiotic-based animal feed in the Asia-Pacific region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre & Cie (France), and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.). Other players include Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Land O Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Schouw & Co.(Denmark), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Alltech Inc. (U.S.), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan).

