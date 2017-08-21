Seven Events Diah Putri putri@seven-event.com www.indonesiaautoshow.com

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Aug 21, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2017), Indonesia's premiere international automotive event, concluded on 20 August at Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City, near Jakarta. Forty-seven new and concept vehicles were launched at GIIAS 2017, including 3 world premiere models.Rizwan Alamsjah, Chairman of GAIKINDO Exhibition, said, "This year's achievements topped those of last year. The number of new car launches at GIIAS 2017 with the addition of three world premieres marked a certain milestone for this year's event." Alamsjah believes that this milestone will help GIIAS in gaining worldwide attention both as an international OICA-designated automotive exhibition, and for the domestic Indonesian automotive industry.GIIAS 2017 enjoyed the support of more than 300 brands from across the domestic auto industry, including 32 GAIKINDO member automobile brands, consisting of 24 brands of passenger car; Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Daihatsu, Datsun, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jeep, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volvo, VW, and Wuling, and 8 brands of commercial vehicles; DFSK, FAW, Hino, Hyundai Bus and Truck, Isuzu, Mitsubishi FUSO, Tata Motors, and UD Trucks.GAIKINDO will return to the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) next 2-12 August for GIIAS 2018, certainly delivered by Alamsyah. "I hope that GIIAS 2018 will continue our success and we achieves even better results than this year. See you at GIIAS 2018!"About GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)GAIKINDO hosted the very first Indonesian Autoshow in 1986. In 2006 the exhibition reached a new level, becoming an international-scale exhibition endorsed by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), and changing its name to Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), and in 2009 moved to a larger venue in Jakarta International Expo - Kemayoran.In 2015 a new chapter began, as the GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS), now the largest in Southeast Asia, is held at the spacious Indonesia Convention Exhibition - Bumi Serpong Damai (ICE - BSD), the new destination of the MICE industry in Indonesia. GIIAS 2016 occupied 96,557 sqm, providing maximum convenience for visitors, transportation systems for easy access, and a series of shows that are both entertaining and educational. For more information, please visit www.indonesiaautoshow.com.Source: GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.