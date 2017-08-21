Bigbelly Serves Patent Infringement Complaint to Ecube Labs Co. (U.S.)

Similar complaints filed against Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. (South Korea); EconX Waste Solutions B.V. (Netherlands) and German Ecotec GMBH await service

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bigbelly, the world leading Smart City Solutions Provider specializing in smart waste and recycling systems, today announced that the complaint filed in the U.S. Central District Court on July 28, 2017 in California alleging infringement of two Bigbelly patents covering energy management technologies for solar-powered compactors has been formally served to Ecube Labs Co. (U.S.) on August 8, 2017. The same complaint filed against Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and similar complaints filed in the German Court against EconX Waste Solutions B.V. (Netherlands) and German Ecotec GMBH are in the process of being served.

These patented technologies enable Bigbelly's smart waste and recycling system to acutely manage an energy budget based upon the solar energy harvested and the energy needs of the station. It is imperative that solar-powered compactors function in locations with limited or no direct sunlight, since most waste bins are in proximity of buildings, trees and other infrastructure. When deploying a solar-powered, compacting waste solution, Bigbelly's patented energy management is critical to its success.

Bigbelly is requesting that the U.S. and German courts issue rulings confirming that certain Ecube and EconX products infringe Bigbelly's U.S. and European patents.

Specifically, with regard to the lawsuit in Germany, Bigbelly (Plaintiff) filed a complaint for patent infringement against EconX and its distributor, German Ecotec GMBH (Defendants), in the District Court of Munich I, Docket No. 21 0 1186/17 for alleged infringement of the German portion of EP 1 638 704 B 1 through the offering and sale of EconTOP waste compactor devices. Bigbelly requests an injunction against the offer and sale of the EconTOP devices in Germany, a recall of infringing products from the German market, the rendering of information and account, and damages for past infringement.

Regarding the lawsuit in the U.S., Bigbelly filed a complaint for patent infringement against Ecube Labs Co. (U.S.) and Ecube Labs Co. Ltd. (South Korea) for alleged infringement of U.S. Patents Nos. 7,481,159 and 7,124,680 through the offering and sale of Clean CUBE waste compactor devices. Bigbelly requests an injunction against the offer and sale of theinfringing devices in the U.S., and damages for past infringement.

"Bigbelly remains committed to defending the technologies in our IP portfolio. We continue to assert our patents to protect Bigbelly's investment in developing the world's leading smart waste and recycling system," said Brian Phillips, CEO of Bigbelly.

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly (www.bigbelly.com) is a prominent Smart City solution provider as the world leader of smart waste and recycling solutions. Deployed across communities, campuses and organizations in over 50 countries, the cloud-connected Bigbelly smart waste & recycling system combines smart, sensing, compacting stations with real-time software. Customers experience up to 80% collection reduction in addition to cleanliness, operational, economic, and environmental gains with Bigbelly.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542016/Bigbelly_Smart_City_Solutions_Logo.jpg