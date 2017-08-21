Jadestone Energy Inc.: Notice of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (Quarter Ending June 30, 2017) and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX-V: JSE) (the "Company") will announce its first quarter 2018 condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 15.00 p.m. (London), and 10.00 a.m. (Toronto) on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, including a question and answer session.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2017 will be available on the Company's website at:
http://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
- Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/besx7r2r.
- Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Q1 2018 Results Briefing
- Start time/date: 10:00am Toronto time, Tuesday August 29, 2017
- Confirmation code: 1611690
Location
Phone Type
Phone Number
Australia
Tollfree/Freephone
1 800 573 793
Australia, Sydney
Local
+61 (0)2 9193 3706
Canada
Tollfree/Freephone
866-222-0265
Canada, Toronto
Local
+1 416-640-5944
China
National
4001 209101
France
Tollfree/Freephone
0805 101 219
France, Paris
Local
+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
Hong Kong
Tollfree/Freephone
800 961 105
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Local
+852 3008 1527
Japan
Mobile Tollfree
0120 230 784
Japan
Tollfree/Freephone
0120 001 836
Japan, Tokyo
Local
+81 (0)3 6897 0211
Korea, Republic of
Tollfree/Freephone
007 9814 2032 546
Korea, Republic of, Seoul
Local
+82 (0)2 3483 5431
Malaysia
Tollfree/Freephone
1800 806 802
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur
Local
+60 (0)3 7724 0453
New Zealand
Tollfree/Freephone
0800 423 970
New Zealand, Auckland
Local
+64 (0) 9 9133 622
Singapore
Tollfree/Freephone
800 186 5107
Singapore, Singapore
Local
+65 6320 9025
United Kingdom
Tollfree/Freephone
0800 358 6377
United Kingdom, Local
Local
+44 (0)330 336 9105
United States/Canada
Tollfree/Freephone
866-548-4713
United States, Colorado Springs
Local
+1 719-457-1036
Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.
For further information, please contact:
Jadestone Energy:
Email: contact@jadestone-energy.com
Phone: +65 6324 0359
Website: www.jadestone-energy.com
FTI Consulting:
Freddie Barber
+65 8138 7944
freddie.barber@fticonsulting.com
About Jadestone Energy Inc.
Jadestone Energy Inc. is TSX-V listed oil and gas company headquartered in Singapore. The Company is currently engaged in production, development and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Following a recent strategic review, the Company is focusing on acquiring assets with production in the near term, and where significant follow-on reinvestment opportunities exist to enhance value, as well as undeveloped discoveries which may be rapidly brought to production.
SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.