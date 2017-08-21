Jadestone Energy Inc.: Notice of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (Quarter Ending June 30, 2017) and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX-V: JSE) (the "Company") will announce its first quarter 2018 condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 15.00 p.m. (London), and 10.00 a.m. (Toronto) on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2017 will be available on the Company's website at:

http://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/besx7r2r.

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Q1 2018 Results Briefing

Start time/date: 10:00am Toronto time, Tuesday August 29, 2017

Confirmation code: 1611690

Location Phone Type Phone Number Australia Tollfree/Freephone 1 800 573 793 Australia, Sydney Local +61 (0)2 9193 3706 Canada Tollfree/Freephone 866-222-0265 Canada, Toronto Local +1 416-640-5944 China National 4001 209101 France Tollfree/Freephone 0805 101 219 France, Paris Local +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Hong Kong Tollfree/Freephone 800 961 105 Hong Kong, Hong Kong Local +852 3008 1527 Japan Mobile Tollfree 0120 230 784 Japan Tollfree/Freephone 0120 001 836 Japan, Tokyo Local +81 (0)3 6897 0211 Korea, Republic of Tollfree/Freephone 007 9814 2032 546 Korea, Republic of, Seoul Local +82 (0)2 3483 5431 Malaysia Tollfree/Freephone 1800 806 802 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Local +60 (0)3 7724 0453 New Zealand Tollfree/Freephone 0800 423 970 New Zealand, Auckland Local +64 (0) 9 9133 622 Singapore Tollfree/Freephone 800 186 5107 Singapore, Singapore Local +65 6320 9025 United Kingdom Tollfree/Freephone 0800 358 6377 United Kingdom, Local Local +44 (0)330 336 9105 United States/Canada Tollfree/Freephone 866-548-4713 United States, Colorado Springs Local +1 719-457-1036

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy:

Email: contact@jadestone-energy.com

Phone: +65 6324 0359

Website: www.jadestone-energy.com

FTI Consulting:

Freddie Barber

+65 8138 7944

freddie.barber@fticonsulting.com

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is TSX-V listed oil and gas company headquartered in Singapore. The Company is currently engaged in production, development and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Following a recent strategic review, the Company is focusing on acquiring assets with production in the near term, and where significant follow-on reinvestment opportunities exist to enhance value, as well as undeveloped discoveries which may be rapidly brought to production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.