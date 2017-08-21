sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Jadestone Energy Inc.: Notice of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (Quarter Ending June 30, 2017) and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX-V: JSE) (the "Company") will announce its first quarter 2018 condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 p.m. (Singapore), 15.00 p.m. (London), and 10.00 a.m. (Toronto) on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2017 will be available on the Company's website at:
http://www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

  • Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/besx7r2r.
  • Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Q1 2018 Results Briefing
  • Start time/date: 10:00am Toronto time, Tuesday August 29, 2017
  • Confirmation code: 1611690

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

Australia

Tollfree/Freephone

1 800 573 793

Australia, Sydney

Local

+61 (0)2 9193 3706

Canada

Tollfree/Freephone

866-222-0265

Canada, Toronto

Local

+1 416-640-5944

China

National

4001 209101

France

Tollfree/Freephone

0805 101 219

France, Paris

Local

+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74

Hong Kong

Tollfree/Freephone

800 961 105

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Local

+852 3008 1527

Japan

Mobile Tollfree

0120 230 784

Japan

Tollfree/Freephone

0120 001 836

Japan, Tokyo

Local

+81 (0)3 6897 0211

Korea, Republic of

Tollfree/Freephone

007 9814 2032 546

Korea, Republic of, Seoul

Local

+82 (0)2 3483 5431

Malaysia

Tollfree/Freephone

1800 806 802

Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur

Local

+60 (0)3 7724 0453

New Zealand

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 423 970

New Zealand, Auckland

Local

+64 (0) 9 9133 622

Singapore

Tollfree/Freephone

800 186 5107

Singapore, Singapore

Local

+65 6320 9025

United Kingdom

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 358 6377

United Kingdom, Local

Local

+44 (0)330 336 9105

United States/Canada

Tollfree/Freephone

866-548-4713

United States, Colorado Springs

Local

+1 719-457-1036

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy:

Email: contact@jadestone-energy.com
Phone: +65 6324 0359
Website: www.jadestone-energy.com

FTI Consulting:

Freddie Barber
+65 8138 7944
freddie.barber@fticonsulting.com

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is TSX-V listed oil and gas company headquartered in Singapore. The Company is currently engaged in production, development and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Following a recent strategic review, the Company is focusing on acquiring assets with production in the near term, and where significant follow-on reinvestment opportunities exist to enhance value, as well as undeveloped discoveries which may be rapidly brought to production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE