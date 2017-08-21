Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Diagnostic Protocols and Technologies

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global trauma fixation devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Trauma Fixation Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and value of the trauma fixation devices market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Sports injuries. Sports injuries are common among athletes. According to the CDC, in 2011, sports-related injuries resulted in 3.2 million visits to the emergency room (ER) for children below the age of 19.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advancements. Due to the growing demand for trauma fixation devices, companies are developing technologically advanced products to improve their market share.
The product is Conformité Européene (CE) approved for sales in the US. Similarly, bioresorbable plates, pins, and screw implants are widely used for fracture fixation in orthopedic surgeries and trauma care. These bioresorbable products dissolve in the human body. Hence, operations to remove the synthetic material are not required. They also do not corrode or accumulate metals in the tissue.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complications associated with trauma fixation devices. Trauma fixation devices can cause several complications. Surgical procedures that use trauma fixation devices can cause neurological or soft tissue damage, which can lead to paralysis. In some cases, bones take longer time to fuse with the implants. Sometimes, they might not even fuse. Such complications could require corrective surgeries.
Key vendors
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith & Nephew
Other prominent vendors
- Auxein Medical
- Brace Orthopaedic
- CONWELL MEDICAL
- Bioretec
- Citieffe
- Invibio
- B. Braun Melsungen
- ReWalk Robotics
- NuVasive
- FirstRay
- OMNI
- Orthopeadic Implant Company
- PAVIS
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Segmentation by product type
Part 07: Segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Segmentation by geography
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8nkj2/global_trauma
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716