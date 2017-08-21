

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - HTC Corp. (HTCCY.OB, HTCKF.OB, HTCXF.OB) has cut the price of its Vive virtual reality headset by $200, bringing down the system's cost to $599. The company noted that the new entry price will make the system more accessible to the mass market across the globe.



'All VIVE purchases come with a free trial to Viveport Subscription, where consumers can choose up to 5 titles per month to experience, and copies of many of the most popular pieces of VR content today, including Google's Tilt Brush, Everest VR, and Richie's Plank Experience,' HTC said in a statement.



HTC has signed up more than 200 titles on Viveport Subscription, with more AAA content coming with Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and other titles to be announced later.



'Vive's game-changing technology, best-in-class content and unmatched global partners are fulfilling the promise of VR like never before. With highly anticipated titles, and the upcoming launch of Vive Tracker, there has never been a better time to embrace Vive, and enjoy the most immersive VR experience available,' Cher Wang, Chairwoman of HTC said.



The price cut for the Vive VR headset comes after the Oculus Rift's $200 price cut recently. Oculus said in mid-July that it is permanently bundling Rift + Touch in the same package for $499, while it will be available for $399 during for a limited time as part of a summer sale.



HTC said it has continued to invest in growing the Vive hardware ecosystem. According to the company, Google, Apple, Intel, UPS, Volkswagen, SalesForce and several other global brands have lined up with Vive for their VR efforts.



The company noted that it is offering the only subscription service for VR today in Viveport Subscription, which also provides an incremental revenue stream for developers.



