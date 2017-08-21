Orava Residential REIT plc
Stock Exchange release 21 August 2017 at 5:45 p.m.
VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC'S SHARES
Investors House Oyj announced today 21 August 2017 at 9:35 a.m. that it will make a voluntary public tender offer to purchase all of the issued shares in Orava Residential REIT plc (shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. OREIT). The Board of Orava Residential REIT plc will take action concerning this matter and will announce its opinion later in accordance with the Securities Market Act and the Companies Act.
Investors House Oyj has announced to publish the offer document approximately 18 September 2017. Investors House Oyj's announcement concerning tender offer (in Finnish): https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=787 721&lang=fi
Helsinki, 21 August 2017
Orava Residential REIT plc
Board of Directors
Additional information:
Pekka Peiponen, CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 420 3104
Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 420 3102
