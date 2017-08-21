Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of the 1st of September, 2017:



ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010266403 5836 3YMBFZ7 28-12-2017 02-01-2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010266411 5842 20YMBFZ7 28-12-2017 02-01-2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



See more details in the attached documents.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Poul-Erik Egeberg at tel + 45 3377 0361 or e-mail poul.erikegeberg@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642175