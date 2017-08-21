SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 --



WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs),

WHAT: Heads to Shanghai, China, and Seoul, Korea, to demonstrate its SystemC/C++ Formal Verification Solution at CDNLive China and CDNLive Korea

WHEN and WHERE:

CDNLive China 2017

Shanghai, China

August 22

CDNLive Korea

Seoul, Korea

September 14

About OneSpin

OneSpin Solutions has established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. Its advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics companies to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

