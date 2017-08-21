Global Surgical & Nonsurgical Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Analysis By Type (Surgical, Nonsurgical), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is expected to reach USD 43.9 billion by 2025

Technological developments, growing use of social media, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The substantial increase in the volume of cosmetic procedures can be attributed to the popularity of digital photography, rising demand by consumers to boost self-esteem, introduction of self-monitoring apps, and increasing affordability of cosmetic surgeries in developing countries. Furthermore, risk associated with cosmetic surgery has decreased due to technological developments and presence of skilled surgeons.



It was observed that the volume of both surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has increased in the past few years.This can be attributed to increasing disposable income, increasing safety of surgical procedures, growing faith of patients on such surgeries, and growing medical tourism.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Rising volume of cosmetic surgeries due to increasing demand from emerging countries is expected to boost the market

The cosmetic surgery or surgical procedure segment accounted for the maximum share in 2016 due to increasing affordability of cosmetic procedures, increasing safety of surgeries, growing reliance of patients on surgeries to achieve positive outcomes, the presence of skilled surgeons, and long-lasting results

The nonsurgical cosmetic procedure segment is likely to witness the fastest growth in coming years due to higher awareness and lower risk in comparison to surgical procedures. Furthermore, nonsurgical procedures are more economical and a large number of relevant service providers are easily available

Geographically, North America dominated the cosmetic surgery and procedure market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period due to increased awareness about aesthetic procedures, higher healthcare expenditure as compared to other developing countries, and greater adoption of procedures by both men and women.

The cosmetic surgery and procedure industry in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next decade owing to the growing medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and availability of high-quality services.

People from developed countries travel to India, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea for affordable cosmetic procedures. Hence, the market is expected to witness strong growth in developing countries

Some of the key players operating in the market are ALLERGAN; Merz Pharma; Nestlé; Cutera; Cynosure, Inc.; Ipsen; Sientra, Inc.; Alma Lasers; and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Cosmetic surgery and procedures Market Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6. PESTEL Analysis, 2016

3.7. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Competitive Scenario, 2016



4. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Type Outlook

4.1. Cosmetic Procedure Market Share by Type, 2016 & 2025 (USD Million)

4.2. Surgical

4.2.3. Breast augmentation

4.2.4. Liposuction

4.2.5. Tummy-tuck (abdominoplasty)

4.2.6. Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)

4.2.7. Breast lift

4.3. Nonsurgical

4.3.3. Botulinum toxin

4.3.4. Dermal Fillers

4.3.5. Laser hair removal

4.3.6. Chemical peels

4.3.7. Photo-rejuvenation

4.3.8. Microdermabrasion



5. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Regional Outlook



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles



Allergen

Merz Pharma

Nestle

Cutera

Cynosure, Inc.

Ipsen Pharmaceuticals

Sientra Inc.

Alma Lasers

Johnson &Johnson

