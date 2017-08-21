Compression Therapy Market Worth 3.40 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research"Compression Therapy Marketby Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Compression Garment (Stockings, bandages, Wraps), Compression Braces, Compression Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', this report studies the global Compression Therapy Market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.The global Compression Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 3.40 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.70 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Factors such as rising aging population; significant patient population suffering from DVT, varicose veins, and lymphedema; and availability of clinical evidence favoring the adoption of compression therapy in the treatment of different diseases are driving the growth of the market.

Based onproduct, thecompression garmentssegment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017.

Based on product, the Compression Therapy Market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. The compression garments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Compression Therapy Market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the use of compression garments in a wide range of indications such as varicose veins, edema, DVT, and lymphedema.

Based ontechnique, thedynamic compression therapysegment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of technique, the Compression Therapy Market is segmented into static and dynamic compression therapy. The dynamic compression therapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of hip replacement surgeries globally (coupled with the increasing geriatric population and high prevalence of orthopedic diseases) and the higher incidence of target conditions such as DVT and lymphedema are the key factors driving the growth of the dynamic compression therapy segment.

Based on application, thevaricose vein treatmentsegment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017.

On the basis of application, the Compression Therapy Market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The varicose vein treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Compression Therapy Market in 2017. The growing prevalence of varicose veins is the main factor driving the growth of the segment.

North America is expected to dominate theCompression Therapy Market in 2017.

Geographically, the Compression Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rising number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries and the presence of a number of compression therapy product manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of target patient population in the region.

Some of the major players in the market include BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany).

