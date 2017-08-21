Infiniti Research has recently completed a market assessment study on cardiac rhythm monitoring and management devices for a global biomedical technology company. The aim was to assess the market landscape for cardiac rhythm monitoring and management devices in their target market in terms of sales units and revenues, average selling price, and the market share.

The manufacturers in the market are slowly moving towards new and innovative technologies to manage diseases effectively. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and rising preference for home care treatments are some of the factors leading to the growth of the cardiac rhythm monitoring and management devices market. However, some factors like the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and limited reimbursements for remote cardiac monitoring devices hinder the growth of this market.

According to Infiniti Research's market assessment experts, "Electrocardiography is one of the most prominent medical devices across the globe and is used to monitor the muscular and electrical activity of the heart within a stipulated timeframe."

This market assessment study on cardiac rhythm monitoring and management devices provides benefits that help the clients:

Estimate the average selling price for the devices by value chain

Assess the total sales units and market shares

Classify key decision makers for the purchase of devices

Evaluate key purchase drivers for GPOs

This market assessment study on cardiac rhythm monitoring and management devices offers predictive insights on:

Different product segments like implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy, and implantable cardiac monitors

Market landscape in terms of the sales units and revenues, average selling prices, and market share

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

