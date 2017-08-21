Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent fresh food packaging market in Europe 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005551/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the fresh food packaging market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the fresh food packaging market in Europe is characterized by intense competition among domestic and international vendors in terms of adapting to evolving industry standards and business models. Vendors in the fresh food packaging market compete on product features, quality, performance, cost, and supply chain management. Owing to an increase in the demand for fresh food products, market vendors are looking for opportunities by implementing innovations in packaging designs and packaging materials. However, this fierce competition has an adverse impact on the pricing of products that has led to uncertainty in profit margins.

"Companies with extensive financial resources have the capability to develop products that can make the competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive before they are launched or R&D and commercialization costs have been recovered. In addition, mergers and acquisitions are widely being adopted strategy by large international players to strengthen their market share in the region," says Sharan Raj, a lead packaging analyst from Technavio

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Amcor

Amcor manufactures and supplies a wide range of flexible and rigid packaging products, specifically for the food and beverages industry, including coffee, pet food packaging, fresh food and dairy, champagne, and wine closures. It also provides packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical sector. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for food and beverages like sports drinks, carbonated soft drinks, spirits and beer, and personal care products.

Bemis Company

Bemis Company focuses on manufacturing and supplying of wide range of packaging products across the globe. The company produces films that are used to packs food items such as fresh meat, dairy, liquids, frozen foods, cereals, snacks, cheese, coffee, condiments, candy, pet food, and bakery products.

Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging International engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer packaging products for various markets, including F&B, household products, and retail chains. The paperboard packaging segment offers a broad range of paperboard packaging solutions for industries such as F&B, healthcare and beauty aids, and tissues and papers.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air provides various packaging solutions and packaging systems in the global market. Under the food care segment, it offers various packaging solutions and packaging systems for diverse food markets such as fresh red meat packaging, smoked and processed food packaging, poultry packaging, and fish and seafood packaging.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group offers corrugated containers, containerboard and other paper-based packaging solutions such as solid board, graphic board, and bag-in-box products. The company provides a range of innovative packaging solutions to the beverage industry, including bag-in-box, bag in tube, bottle carriers, bulk liquid containers, cases, cluster packs for bottles, composite cardboard tubes, free standing display units, gift packaging, handling displays, retail ready packaging, trays, and bag-in-box automatic filling machines.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Corrugated Box Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Non-alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Aseptic Packaging Market in the Food Industry 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005551/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com