Customer Success Leader Announces Addition of Chandar Pattabhiram and Dan Rogers to Board of Advisors



NEW YORK, 2017-08-21 17:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today ranked Gainsight™, the Customer Success Company, No. 102 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment- independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Inc. for a second time and to be counted among some of the most pioneering companies in the country," said Nick Mehta, Chief Executive Officer at Gainsight. "This validation is yet another proof point that Customer Success is gaining momentum as a fundamental imperative in the modern economy. We're thrilled to be part of that journey."



The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



Gainsight Announces New Additions to Board of Advisors In an effort to double down on Gainsight's marketing strategy and execution, the company announced today the addition of two industry veterans to its board of advisors -- Chandar Pattabhiram, Chief Marketing Officer at Coupa Software and Dan Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at ServiceNow. These two transformative leaders will each lend their expertise in demand generation, product marketing, marketing operations and other growth-oriented marketing disciplines to push Gainsight closer to its ambition as it seeks to build and scale the Customer Success industry and software category.



"It's an absolute privilege to welcome Chandar and Dan to the Gainsight advisory board as we look towards the next chapter of growth for the company," said Anthony Kennada, Chief Marketing Officer at Gainsight. "These innovators are inspiring examples of category-leading marketers who have built high-power growth engines within their organizations -- we're incredibly humbled to have them join our mission of building the next great category of enterprise software in Customer Success."



Chandar Pattabhiram currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Coupa Software. Prior to joining Coupa, Pattabhiram recently was CMO at Marketo where he was in charge of positioning Marketo as the digital marketing industry's innovation leader. Previously, Pattabhiram was head of worldwide marketing for Badgeville and vice president of product and channel marketing at IBM Cast Iron Systems. Pattabhiram also spent years at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) as an advisor to Fortune 500 companies. In 2017, LinkedIn named Pattabhiram as one of the top 5 CMOs to follow for thought-leadership in digital marketing.



Dan Rogers is ServiceNow's Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining ServiceNow, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Symantec. Before Symantec, Rogers held positions as Chief Marketing Officer of the EMEA region at Salesforce, Head of Global Product Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Demand Generation for Amazon Web Services, and previously served in senior marketing and product management roles at Microsoft. Rogers earned a B.A. in economics and is a Fulbright Scholar and Baker Scholar from Harvard Business School.



About Inc. Media: Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.



For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.



About Gainsight Gainsight™, the Customer Success company, helps businesses grow faster by reducing churn, increasing upsell, and driving customer advocacy. Gainsight's product helps you touch customers effectively, track customer health consistently and transform the way your company orients around the customer. Gainsight provides a 360° view of customers and drives retention across Customer Success, sales, marketing, executive and product management. Learn how leading companies like Adobe, Box, DocuSign, HPE, Marketo and Workday use Gainsight to help their customers succeed at www.gainsight.com.



Connect with Gainsight: Blog: www.gainsight.com/blog Twitter: www.twitter.com/GainsightHQ Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gainsight



Media Contact Gainsight Brian Brannon (602) 828-1618 bbrannon@gainsight.com Inc. Media Drew Kerr 212-849-8250 drew@four-corners.com