Grand Havana, Inc. (the "Company" or "Grand Havana") (OTC: GHAV) today announces a corporate update to shareholders regarding the status of the Company, its activities since completion of the merger on February 6, 2017, and its immediate priorities.

The immediate priorities for the Company include: 1) Filing of 2015 & 2016 Financial statements; 2) Up listing to the QB exchange rate and, 3) improving Revenues sales at the Company's existing venues in Miami Beach (FL), South Miami, Homestead, and Brickell Ave. Priorities also include completing pending Acquisitions and new retail locations. Since February we have expanded our Board of Directors with the likes of Mr. Luis Bustelo and Steven Haas.

Grand Havana's management recently implemented a roll up plan to acquire exciting wholesale coffee routes with the successful completed merger of Cafesa Co. which brought us a revenue increase greater than 150 percent. We are now targeting an even larger distributor with over 100 locations. If successful, it can increase our revenues by over 120 percent. This reflects Grand Havana's commitment to long-term growth while streamlining operations to support its Coffee and Tea business and rationalizing certain operational expenses. Part of the plan also includes the upcoming announcement of our new retail store locations.

The Company is focused on expanding its distribution nationwide and has completed all the necessary requirements to launch its E-Commerce site Grandhavanacoffee.com. Online products will be available such as our Tropical flavored loose leaf teas in addition to its daily brews and Espresso products. Not to mention our latest product Pink Beauty which was devised through its collaboration between Grand Havana and EBeauty, a non- profit organization that supports women going through treatment for cancer. We are also proud to announce our expansion on several opportunities to open kiosks within universities nationwide.

Robert Rico, CEO of Grand Havana, will host the company's live shareholders call on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 9:45am (EST). The presentation which will occur live via teleconference. To participate, call in number is 1-515-739-1461 and access code 135933. We invite all past, present and future shareholders to attend.

About Grand Havana Coffee Company

Grand HAVANA Coffee is a Miami-based specialty coffee retailer and wholesaler. GH specializes in the small-batch roasting of Cuban style espresso coffee beans, masterfully blended by legendary roaster, Luis Bustelo, the original master blender of the Cuban espresso. The company focuses on taking the product mainstream following the massive popular demand for our specialized roasting blend, with over 3.5 million cups of espresso served.

Grand Havana Coffee is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of old HAVANA, with all its coffee products roasted and packaged in Miami, Florida USA.

