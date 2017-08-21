

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's job approval rating is below 40 percent in three crucial Midwest states - Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin - that helped him secure the presidency, according to a new national poll.



Trump enjoys the support of only 36 percent of respondents in Michigan who were surveyed by NBC News/Marist. His approval rating is 35 percent in Pennsylvania, and 34 percent in Wisconsin.



In all three states, the number of people who disapprove the way the billionaire-turned-politician is handling his job is more than 54 percent.



And six in 10 voters say Trump's conduct as president has embarrassed them.



The surveys were conducted in the four days after violent clashes between right-wing extremists and counter-protesters over plans to remove a statue of Confederate leader Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville claimed the life of a woman.



Trump's comments that 'both sides' were to blame for the violence, and attempt to judge both white supremacists and those counter-protesting the rally on August 12 on equal footing, drew widespread criticism across the political spectrum.



Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 80,000 votes in the presidential election last year, a performance that no Republican candidate could match since the 1980s.



The three states provided Trump 46 electoral votes, which proved crucial in his victory over Hillary Clinton.



Democrats enjoy double-digit leads in Michigan and Pennsylvania on the question of which party voters prefer to control Congress after the 2018 midterms.



The results of the polls were released Sunday.



