Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market 2017-2021 - Increased Demand for High-Barrier Packaging Films & Adoption of Innovative Packaging Methods

The "Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in popularity of sustainable packaging. One of the major reasons for the growth of the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market is the growing popularity of sustainable packaging. Sustainability is expected to gain increased market friction during the forecast period. Consumers are demanding packaging materials that are eco-friendly and sustainable. Vendors had increased their investment in R&D to develop packaging materials that can be recycled and are moisture, friction, and heat-resistant.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption rate of convenient packaging. Due to busy schedules, people are looking for convenience in eatable meat and meat products, which require minimum time and effort to carry, open, and store food products. Most flexible packaging designs such as zippers and microwavable pouch packaging provide consumer convenience in consumption and disposal of products. Packaging designs that offer higher convenience and portability are increasingly being produced to meet the growing consumer demand for meat and meat products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost constraints for not compromising on quality standards. Manufacturing packaging materials at comparatively low cost without compromising on quality is a major challenge for the market. The manufacture of high-quality packaging materials involves high costs. Plastic packaging is cheaper than other packaging materials and easier to manufacture. However, this type of packaging is hard to dispose of and can be harmful to the environment. The growth in demand for innovative packaging solutions is also putting a strain on vendors in the market as they need to invest large portions of their capital on R&D, product innovation, and marketing.

Key vendors



Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv

Other prominent vendors



AEP Industries

Bischof + Klein

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris

DS Smith

Graham Packaging

Huhtamaki

Winpak



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by packaging type



Part 07: Market segmentation by technology



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



