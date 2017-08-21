Infiniti Research recently helped a major fluid systems supplier understand customers' perception of their pricing model and product's value when compared to their competitors. The challenge was to understand the customer's perception of the perceived pricing model and added value of their products globally. Also, the client wanted to gain more insights on the competitors' product portfolio, key demand drivers, and competitive landscape to understand how to stay ahead of other manufacturing companies in the market space.

For any organization, pricing is an important element to sustain themselves in a competitive marketplace. The regular variation in the prices of the products and services affects the ROI and makes it more difficult to target the ideal market. Premium pricing might discourage some buyers, but it is believed that the higher cost will bring in more revenues.

According to Infiniti Research's competitive intelligence experts, "To deliver better returns on investment, a premium pricing strategy should be adopted to ensure that the price of a product is higher than that of similar products."

This premium pricing study provides benefits such as:

Identifying the drivers to promote value added solutions

Developing an understanding of competitive benchmarking with respect to the competitors, quality, and service

Identifying the key demand drivers, based on the price, quality, service, relationships, and brand equity

Evaluating the needs that are unmet and the challenges of the current and potential customers

This premium pricing study offers predictive insights on:

The product lines under focus such as dry-break, TTE, refueling, DLA standard products, and DLA spares

The value proposition of their products, key demand drivers, and competitive benchmarking of their products

