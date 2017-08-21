The island of Bali could produce as much as 115,371.9 GWh of electricity per year - far above its projected requirement of just 4,992.7 GWh per year by 2019 - and solar offers the greatest potential for future development, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB)."International financing institutions' interest in the energy sector is no longer limited to assisting the countries to expand their centralized generation facilities, but also to support distributed renewable energy development," write Bhuwneshwar Prasad Sah and Priyantha Wijayatunga in an ADB report that advocates the use of decision support systems, backed by geographic information systems (GIS), to plan solar, wind, biomass, hydropower and geothermal projects. The researchers used Bali as a test case for a GIS-based decision support system they had developed. The team - which included officials from Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the World Resources Institute and the University of Tokyo - used QGIS, an open-source GIS software platform, in addition to a geographic resources analysis support system. They concluded that the Indonesian island offers "sufficient" potential to deploy renewables, based on the spatial distribution of its renewable resources, which were mapped with a GIS platform.Renewables generation potential ranges widely across the island from 300 GWh per year to 12,000 GWh per year. In the island's main city, Denpasar, there is "huge potential" to install more solar on rooftops, the ADB said, pointing to warehouses, factories, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...