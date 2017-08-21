CopperBank Resources Corp: CopperBank Starts Exploration Work on Its San Diego Bay Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: CPPKF) (CSE: CBK) is pleased to announce that it will initiate a selective reconnaissance work program at its San Diego Bay prospect, located 10 kilometres west of the Pyramid copper deposit, on the Alaskan Peninsula under the terms of an exploration agreement with The Aleut Corporation.

The program will consist mainly of prospecting and soil sampling over areas presenting historical anomalous copper and gold values. This program will enable our team to verify the presence of copper and gold mineralization and help prioritize future exploration work on this extensive prospective region. Historical copper grades reaching 4.3 % and 16% Cu and several gold values over 1 g/t are reported in rock samples of the selected areas. A location map of the proposed program can be found on the company website and can be accessed by the following link: http://copperbankcorp.com/alaska-projects/san-diego-bay. A representative of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK") was part of a recent site visit to the project to initiate a 43-101 technical report for the San Diego Bay prospect once this work program is complete.

Gianni Kovacevic, CopperBank Executive Chairman, comments, "The vast colour anomaly over the area is impressive and has never been tested at depth. The proposed program will help orient future exploration work. Subject to results, we aim to have a more robust program at San Diego Bay for the 2018 season."

About San Diego Bay

The San Diego Bay Prospect is located on private property and is a joint venture on a 100% basis between CopperBank and the Aleut Corporation, an Alaska Native corporation controlling the subsurface mineral rights. The San Diego Bay prospect is typified by an extensive 40 square-kilometer area of strong hydrothermal alteration and intrusive rocks, consistent with an alteration halo over a porphyry system such as the adjacent Pyramid deposit, also controlled by CopperBank. All porphyry alteration facies have been described, including zones of potassic, advanced argillic and phyllic zones; a previous satellite imagery interpretation has identified widespread zones of high-temperature clay alteration. Strongly anomalous precious and base metal values were collected by previous operators in various areas. A short visit in August has allowed the Company to verify punctually the lithologies and alteration reported historically. Interpretation suggests that San Diego Bay may represent a long lived thriving hydrothermal system.

The intrusive lithological facies observed are similar to the ones observed at the adjacent Pyramid deposit presenting a leach cap of variable thickness ranging from 10 to 100 meters and underlain by a supergene enrichment blanket. Cobbles of copper oxide mineralization have been identified by local Aleut shareholders on beaches adjacent to the alteration zone. Based on all the here listed observations, San Diego Bay presents an excellent potential for a significant Cu-(Au) porphyry deposit at depth combined with an excellent location, 5 kilometers away from deep tide water and offering access over the Pacific Ocean.

For more information on CopperBank Resources, visit the website at www.copperbankcorp.com. Brigitte Dejou, P.Geo and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBK."

On behalf of CopperBank Resources Corp.

"Gianni Kovacevic"

Address: Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604-889-0852

E-mail: gk@copperbankcorp.com

Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

