Global Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems 2017-2021 with Akrapovic, Yoshimura, FMF & Vanes & Hines Dominating

The "Global Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments of aftermarket full exhaust systems to the motorcycle market, particularly the super sport motorcycle segment.

Full exhaust systems are witnessing a strong demand from super sport motorcycle owners across world. Furthermore, developments such as titanium-based full system provide a significant weight reduction and help in boosting the performance of motorcycles.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in super sport motorcycle segment. The aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems is driven by super sport motorcycle owners. OEMs such as BMW Motorrad are offering slip-ons as an optional fitment. This pushes the demand for enhancing the aesthetic appeal of exhaust systems through OEMs in the sports motorcycles category. Hence, the growth in the super sport motorcycle segment is a crucial driver for the growth of the aftermarket for motorcycle full exhausts systems.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost associated with aftermarket full system fitment. High cost is the main barrier to the adoption of aftermarket full exhaust systems among outreach customers, particularly for those in APAC since they are price sensitive. Hence, full exhaust system suppliers find it challenging to maintain growth in the market.

Key vendors

Akrapovic

Yoshimura,

FMF,

Vanes & Hines

Other prominent vendors



Arrow

Cobra

Graves Motorsports

M4 Exhaust

VooDoo Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by material type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



