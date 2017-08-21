Better Addiction Care: Shane SantaCroce Launches a New Website Sharing His Personal Passion to Help Those Struggling with Addiction

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / Shane SantaCroce of Better Addiction Care has announced that he is launching his new website under the name shanesantacroce.com. Based in South Florida, Better Addiction Care is a nationally recognized network of treatment centers personally vetted and inspected by Shane. In addition, the team of professionals at Better Addiction Care have unique experience in the treatment and marketing aspects of the industry and the new website will play a major role in enabling this network to reach out to all those who have been the victims of addiction, as well as to provide a resource to get to know Mr. SantaCroce and his mission personally.

"Mr. SantaCroce and his team are focused on patient recovery by utilizing the most advanced methods to provide each client with the highest quality of treatment care in the quickest time possible," said Cherie Munchez, the Public Relations Director for Mr. SantaCroce of Better Addiction Care. "All team members are experienced professionals that are committed to the concept that the patient always comes first," she added.

Cherie Munchez is a recognized name in the industry through her experiences at CleverManiacs.com and Traitpro.com. Moreover, she is the former Director of Communications and Press Secretary of the United States Virgin Islands.

Better Addiction Care's patient first policy enables these centers and the professionals operating in these facilities to understand the individual and learn their specific needs in order to determine the best treatment partners and therapies. In addition, this also enables the BAC professionals to educate and guide each patient individually on his or her new path to recovery. According to Cherie, identifying the patient's needs and matching each patient with the right treatment partner is the first and foremost step on the path to recovery. This exclusive process in the cornerstone to SantaCroce's success.

"Better Addiction Care has simplified the treatment center business for us," said Scott Modist, the President of White Sands Treatment Center. "They have a thorough understanding of the regulatory climate and are well-versed on all aspects of compliance," he added. According to Scott, it has been comforting to not have to worry about compliance issues when it comes to marketing and how the patients are sourced, and instead fully focus on the clinical side of the business.

In addition to Scott, Better Addiction Care has received some of the most phenomenal feedback and reviews as well as testimonials from the patients. The centers that have partnered with Shane SantaCroce of Better Addiction Care offer only the best-in-class substance abuse treatment and mental health services in the United States. Furthermore, the process of getting a patient admitted into these centers has been streamlined to ensure that patients face the least amount of friction at the admissions stage of treatment.

"BAC was founded by a team of addiction therapy experts and marketers with a passion for helping others," Cherie added while talking about the background of BAC. According to founder Shane SantaCroce, the primary aim of BAC is to change and improve the treatment industry so that struggling individuals can get the help that they need both quickly and efficiently.

For more information, please visit: www.BetterAddictionCare.com or www.shanesantacroce.com.

Contact Better Addiction Care:

Shane SantaCroce

954-274-6769

shanes@betteraddictioncare.com

600 Hillsboro Blvd. Suite 350

Deerfield Beach, Fl 33441

SOURCE: Better Addiction Care