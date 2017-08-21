Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fabasoft AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-08-21 / 17:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of
disclosure / German: August 29, 2017 Date of disclosure / English: August
29, 2017 German: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte English:
https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports
2017-08-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
End of News DGAP News Service
602979 2017-08-21
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 21, 2017 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)
