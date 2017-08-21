Infiniti Research recently assessed the growth prospects of the leadless pacemaker devices market in Europe for a leading manufacturer of medical devices. The aim of this market assessment study was to understand the market landscape for leadless pacemakers across the target regions (the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Switzerland). With the help of this study, the client was able to evaluate the competitive products, future trends, developments, reimbursement scenario, and opportunities for leadless pacemakers and improve their growth strategies.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005224/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies foresee changing market dynamics to make informed decisions. We also help companies identify markets with the most potential to increase revenues. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market for leadless pacemakers has experienced significant growth with the rise in aging population, increasing rate of heart diseases and innovations in technology. However, the market has been facing challenges from high cost of the product, need for learning new catheter-based insertion techniques, and reimbursement hurdles. Such factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the leadless pacemakers market and pose a hurdle for key investors in this market space.

According to Infiniti Research's market assessment experts, "It is estimated that approximately five million pacemakers are currently in use and of these, a considerable number of lead failure cases have been reported. Consequently, to reduce the complexity involved with lead wiring, the vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on producing miniature leadless pacemakers."

Request a free demo to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you

This market assessment study on leadless pacemakers provides benefits that help clients:

Evaluate the competitive landscape, trends, and potential market drivers

Estimate the market share for each product by volume and value

Attain the average selling price of each focus product

Recognize the major indications for implanting leadless pacemakers

Understand the reimbursement structure for leadless pacemakers

This market assessment study on leadless pacemakers offers predictive insights on:

Current market challenges hampering the adoption of leadless pacemakers

Current and emerging market trends in terms of the physician adoption rate and projected penetration as compared to TV pacemakers

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you

Looking for additional market assessment insights? View the full case study

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170821005224/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us