Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Advances in UPS Technology

The "Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global battery separator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 % during the period 2017-2021.
Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lithium-ion battery separators and lead-acid battery separators.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in UPS technology. The increasing advances in UPS systems, such as new flywheel UPS system, are enabling industries to overcome issues related to power outages.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Lead-acid battery cost benefit compared with other batteries. Despite the introduction of lithium-ion batteries, the lead-acid battery has been able to retain its market share in motive, stationary, and automotive batteries. Lead-acid batteries offer high cranking current, which is ideal for stationary applications such as UPS. UPS is one of the segments contributing to the growth of stationary batteries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low ionic conductivity. Owing to the polymer's crystalline phase, there is low ionic conductivity for solid polymer electrodes. This affects the transportation of ions. This ionic transport is mostly affected in crystalline phase due to slow polymer chain dynamics compared with the amorphous phase. In amorphous phase, there is higher chain movement making way for ions. Owing to high crystallinity, there is high internal resistance for lithium-ion batteries, which leads to low charge-discharge capacity.
Key vendors
- ASAHI KASEI
- Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
- Celgard
- Daramic
- Dreamweaver
Other prominent vendors
- Bernard Dumas
- ENTEK
- Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material
- Henan Yi Tang New Energy Technology
- Hunan Chinaly New Materials
- Porous Power Technologies
- Shenzhen Senior Technology Material
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology
- W-SCOPE
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wntldc/global_battery
