Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is Advances in UPS Technology

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global battery separator market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 % during the period 2017-2021.

Global Battery Separator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lithium-ion battery separators and lead-acid battery separators.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Advances in UPS technology. The increasing advances in UPS systems, such as new flywheel UPS system, are enabling industries to overcome issues related to power outages.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Lead-acid battery cost benefit compared with other batteries. Despite the introduction of lithium-ion batteries, the lead-acid battery has been able to retain its market share in motive, stationary, and automotive batteries. Lead-acid batteries offer high cranking current, which is ideal for stationary applications such as UPS. UPS is one of the segments contributing to the growth of stationary batteries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low ionic conductivity. Owing to the polymer's crystalline phase, there is low ionic conductivity for solid polymer electrodes. This affects the transportation of ions. This ionic transport is mostly affected in crystalline phase due to slow polymer chain dynamics compared with the amorphous phase. In amorphous phase, there is higher chain movement making way for ions. Owing to high crystallinity, there is high internal resistance for lithium-ion batteries, which leads to low charge-discharge capacity.



Key vendors



ASAHI KASEI

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Celgard

Daramic

Dreamweaver

Other prominent vendors



Bernard Dumas

ENTEK

Foshan Jinhui Hi-Tech Optoelectronic Material

Henan Yi Tang New Energy Technology

Hunan Chinaly New Materials

Porous Power Technologies

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material

Sumitomo Chemical

Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology

W-SCOPE



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wntldc/global_battery

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716