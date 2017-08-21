

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Chinese auto giant Great Wall Motor Co. reportedly plans to buy the Jeep brand from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.



According to Automotive news, Great Wall Motor told it has reached out to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to see whether a deal can be negotiated.



Great Wall President Wang Fengying wrote in an email to Automotive News that Great Wall intends to buy Jeep and is 'connecting with FCA' to begin negotiations.



However, FCA in a statement on Monday said it has not been approached by Great Wall in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business.



The acquisition seems to be in line with the SUV maker's ambition going forward, Chairman Wang Jianjun had announced in February that the company seeks to become the top specialty SUV producer by 2020.



Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne in April had said that Jeep and Ram truck brand are strong enough to become a stand alone company. Fiat had spun off its Ferrari brand in 2015 into a separate company.



