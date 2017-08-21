CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

West Campus Development Trust in tandem with The Brenda Strafford Foundation announce Cambridge Manor, a state-of-the-art senior living facility within Calgary's University District. The 217,000 square-foot building breaks ground in early 2018 and is set to open in 2020.

News of Cambridge Manor signifies progress for University District and Calgary's aging population as this thoughtfully-designed, innovative complex will provide more than a lively community for residents and seniors who live nearby.

West Campus Development Trust's vision for University District creates a unique opportunity for innovation that will enhance residential living, and aims to transform seniors care and services in Alberta, nationally and internationally.

"With Alberta's senior population expected to reach one in five by 2031, Cambridge Manor will help address associated challenges," says Mike Conroy, The Brenda Strafford Foundation president and CEO. "Our assisted living and long-term care units include specialized dementia care. Furthermore, independent-senior living in an adjacent condominium development means seniors -- depending on their health care or lifestyle needs -- can age in place and live comfortably without having to relocate."

"We are excited to partner with The Brenda Strafford Foundation to provide an inclusive, safe, and integrated social environment," says James Robertson, West Campus Development Trust president and CEO. "At University District, people have the opportunity to live well at every stage of life, with access to day-to-day services and shared open spaces. We are creating a social, active and healthy lifestyle here in a well-connected, sustainable community."

With every detail, University District is designed with a focus on multi-generational needs and aging-in-place. With walkability at the forefront of University District's planning, the community offers aging residents a lifestyle supported by enhanced mobility with numerous interconnecting paths and direct public transportation access. The latest design details account for accessibility and safety, such as ample seating in well-lit meeting places and pedestrian-friendly streets with easy crossings.

An important part of the broader University District vision, Cambridge Manor's focus on innovation, research, teaching and learning will support service excellence and integrate the residential and academic communities within the University District and neighbouring University of Calgary.

The Brenda Strafford Foundation has committed significant resources to the University of Calgary. Brenda Strafford chairs have been created across multiple disciplines including Geriatric Medicine and Alzheimer Research (Cumming School of Medicine), and the Prevention of Domestic Violence (Faculty of Social Work), in addition to establishment of the Brenda Strafford Centre on Aging (O'Brien Institute for Public Health).

Researchers and students across various faculties will have access to the dynamic research and learning environment within a continuing care setting at Cambridge Manor, enhanced through collaboration with the university's Brenda Strafford Centre on Aging. The Centre has a mandate for age-related research, interdisciplinary education, public policy and community outreach that will benefit the greater community.

Cambridge Manor will be accepting applications approximately one year prior to opening. Information about booking process will be announced in early 2019. As progress continues, updates can be found through University District's ongoing communications via myuniversitydistrict.ca.

About Cambridge Manor

Cambridge Manor is a 240-unit home designed for seniors' living and wellness, set to open in 2020, to be built and operated by The Brenda Strafford Foundation as an important part of Calgary's University District. In addition to its focus on enhancing the quality of day-to-day living -- through services such as dining, recreation and education -- the therapeutic care offered to senior residents and neighbours in the community will support wellness and bring comfort and security to seniors, including those living with dementia. Further, host researchers will provide multidisciplinary learning opportunities for University of Calgary students in collaboration with the University of Calgary's Brenda Strafford Centre on Aging.

About The Brenda Strafford Foundation

The Brenda Strafford Foundation is a registered Canadian charity with a proud history of serving seniors and those in need since 1975. The Foundation currently owns and operates four assisted living and long-term care facilities in Calgary and Okotoks, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and advancing excellence in care for senior residents. Guided by our philosophy of 'the preservation of dignity and the pursuit of happiness,' The Foundation also supports a variety of local and international charitable programs. From innovation in seniors' care, to championing research and education, to providing housing and support for women and families fleeing domestic abuse and families at risk of homelessness, to healthcare in the West Indies, we are committed to innovation, leadership and compassion to inspire hope and happiness in all we serve. For more information visit: theBSF.ca or follow us on Twitter.

About West Campus Development Trust

West Campus Development Trust (the Trust) is the community developer for Calgary's University District. Setting a high standard for sustainable neighbourhood design, the Trust has created and led a progressive community Master Plan for 200 acres of land. With quality, design and expertise at the forefront, its team and 14-member board of directors are dedicated to creating the city's premier urban residential community. True to fundamental values of transparency, collaboration and mindful progress, the Trust is creating a community for all Calgarians to experience and enjoy.

About University District

To the west of University of Calgary and overlooking the Bow River and Rocky Mountains, University District is a comprehensive 200-acre community with a bold new vision for urban life in Calgary. Through a collaborative, people-first design process, the master planning and comprehensive engagement program forged strong respect between local stakeholders and the Trust. The neighbourhood applies the best ideas in city design and incorporates the wants and needs of surrounding legacy communities - weaving current aesthetic, technology and lifestyle options into the strong social fabric of the city. For more information about University District, visit its Discovery Centre at 4410 University Ave. N.W., Calgary (just north of the Alberta Children's Hospital) or go online: myuniversitydistrict.ca and visit Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, UDLife.

