

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG's all electric Microbus might be available in market by 2022. As per the plan it would be available first in California.



The German multinational car manufacturer has presented the first look of the ID Buzz at the Detroit Auto show in January. The concept car was first dual motor battery vehicle with 369 horsepower. The 111 kilowatt battery could have covered 270 miles. The showcased battery had a quick charging capacity to fill up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The batteries will be at the base of the platform.



The company is planning to compete with Tesla's electric vehicles and win back the lost image due to emission scandal.



