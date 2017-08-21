EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- John Babic ("Mr. Babic"), the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dalmac Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Dalmac") (TSX VENTURE: DAL) wishes to announce that through a series of open market purchases occurring between May 17, 2016 and August 18, 2017, Mr. Babic has acquired an additional 1,528,200 common shares of Dalmac (each a "Common Share").

As a result of these Common Share purchases, Mr. Babic now has ownership and control over an aggregate of 10,846,367 Common Shares, 450,000 options to acquire Common Shares (each an "Option"), and 2,500,000 share purchase warrants of Dalmac, each of which entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share until November 3, 2018 (each a "Warrant"), representing approximately 38.33% (basic) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 39.85% (fully diluted) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, which is inclusive of Common Shares that would be issued upon exercise of all Options and Warrants held by Mr. Babic.

The Common Shares acquired by Mr. Babic, were purchased to increase Mr. Babic's shareholdings for investment purposes. Mr. Babic may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the securities of the Company in the open market, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the report filed by Mr. Babic in connection with the acquisition of the Common Shares is available on the Company's SEDAR profile, and it can also be obtained directly from John Babic by contacting the Company at the number shown below.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

