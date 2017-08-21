The "Drones (UAVs) in Building and Construction Inspection Europe Market Outlook 2017 2026" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes Europe market for drones (UAVs) application in building and construction inspection regarding market dynamics, technology characteristics, industry structure, innovations and key industry vendors. Through extensive research and discussions with experts in the industry, we have identified a series of market trends that will impact this market over the coming decade.

Today, commercial, residential, and industrial buildings account for almost 50% percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 47% of the world's energy consumption. The global building stock of 155.8 billion square meters in 2016 need regular inspection and facility maintenance. Use of drones (UAVs) in building inspections and energy audits represent significant area for support of energy efficiency technologies that could help achieve reductions in energy consumption and carbon emissions. An additional 2.5 billion people are predicted to live in urban areas by 2050 according to the United Nations estimation, which means further increase of building stock in next decade and beyond.

Drones (UAVs) could perform inspection work of buildings and construction processes quicker, safer and more cost effectively than traditional methods. With drones (UAVs) will be easier to provide emergency response and inspect damaged roofs, collapsed buildings, and other difficult to reach places. This could prove especially valuable after severe storms, when technicians are often unable to assess damaged structures or evaluate claims.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Drivers

4. Market Analysis, Trends And Forecasts

5. Value Chain Analysis Of Drones (UAVs) In Building And Construction Inspection

6. Drone (UAV) Technology Overview

7. Key Industry Vendors Competitive Landscape

8. Key Innovations

9. Drone (UAV) Integration With Internet Of Things (IoT) And Smart Cities

10. Swot Analysis Of Drones (UAVs) In Building And Construction Inspection In Europe

11. Risk Analysis And Risk Mitigation

12. Conclusions

13. Recommendations

14. List Of Abbreviations

15. Company Directory

Aerialtronics

Aeryon Labs

Aerial Power

Airobotics

Aeronavics

Asctec

AutoCopter

CybAero

DJI

Dedrone

Delair Tech

Drone Defence

DroneShield

Ehang

Helical Robotics

HUVRData

FLoT Systems

Industrial Skyworks

Inova Drone

3D Robotics

Kespry

Microdrones

MicaSense

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

RedBird

RovDrone

senseFly

Skeye B.V.

SkySpecs

SharperShape

Skyward

Skycatch

SkySafe

Skysense

Swift Navigation

Trimble

Walkera

UAVision

Yuneec

