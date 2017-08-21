Global Couplings Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Economic Growth in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Couplings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 2.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from selected end-users.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Economic growth in developing countries. The growth in developing nations in Asia, Africa, and South America can be a factor that can significantly push the demand for couplings. Being developing nations, countries in these regions do not have the level of infrastructure and consumption that developed countries enjoy. Therefore, the scope of growth for these countries remains very high. If these countries are to grow, they will require significant investments in infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing industries. This will have a positive impact on the demand for couplings as its demand is linked to the state of these industries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in global lumber industry. The lumber industry accounts for a significant share of the overall couplings demand. Couplings find applications in saws, lumber mills, wood processing machines, and planer drives. Modern mills are mostly automated with very less labor requirement for processing. The growth in demand for lumbers during the next five years will be a factor driving the growth of the couplings market. ma



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile raw material prices. The players in this market are facing stiff competition from rival companies as products are generally similar and new product developments are very rare. Greater margins can only be realized through bigger economies of scale, reducing the cost of manufacturing. However, the costs of raw materials are market determined and usually extremely volatile.

Key vendors



Rexnord

Altra Industrial Motion

Regal Beloit Americas

Timken

Other prominent vendors



ABB

Daido Precision Industries

Dandong Colossus

Industrial Clutch Parts

John Crane

KTR Systems

Mayr

R+W Antriebselemente

Siemens

SKF

TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN

Voith

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jdqts/global_couplings

