Landrum HR: Amie Remington of LandrumHR Appointed to Sacred Heart Health System Board

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / LandrumHR, a professional employer organization (PEO) company in Pensacola, FL, is proud to announce that Amie Remington has been appointed to the Sacred Heart Health System Board. Currently, Amie is the General Counsel for all of the Landrum companies. Her appointment was approved by the Gulf Coast Board of Trustees at their March 24, 2017 meeting.

Britt Landrum III, CEO of LandrumHR, says, "We are proud of the fact that Amie has been appointed to the Board. This is a very important position in which she will be able to influence public policy in terms of the local health system, essentially improving health outcomes for the entire community. As a PEO, we understand the importance of maintaining excellent health and how this is linked to employment and efficiency, so Amie is the ideal candidate for this position."

Amie will be serving on the Sacred Heart Health System Board for a term of three years. She will also be eligible for two additional three-year terms. In her new position, she will be able to further express her passion for improving the health system, helping the Board to advance their mission in the community, which is to serve the health needs of the poor and vulnerable.

The Sacred Heart Health System provides adults and children across Northwest Florida with the highest quality health care. They also run the Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a 566-bed facility in Pensacola. This is also the only facility in the region that specializes particularly in pediatric care. Additionally, they run a trauma center, a cancer center, and a stroke center, as well as having a 150-physician network associated with them.

LandrumHR, meanwhile, offers a full HR outsourcing service, helping businesses to grow by assisting with their various HR functions. Further, they can help in recruiting new talent to organizations, focusing on only finding the right person in for a job. They also offer consultancy services, helping organizations develop effective HR strategies to improve their overall processes.

For further information about Amie Remington's appointment, the Sacred Heart Health System, or the services provided by LandrumHR, people are encouraged to contact LandrumHR directly or visit their website.

