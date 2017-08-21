

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week in the red. Investors were in a nervous mood as tensions between North Korea and the United States have flared up again. North Korea is issuing fresh threats as U.S. and the South Korean forces began a 10-day computer-based military exercise on the Korean peninsula.



Traders are also looking forward to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. They will keep an eye on her remarks for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.65 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.49 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.82 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.52 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.07 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.11 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank dropped 2.41 percent and Commerzbank lost 1.55 percent.



In Paris, Credit Agricole weakened by 1.50 percent and Societe Generale surrendered 1.78 percent. BNP Paribas also finished lower by 1.99 percent.



Total SA rose 0.30 percent after it agreed to acquire E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, in a $7.45 billion share and debt transaction. Maersk rallied 2.89 percent in Copenhagen.



In London, Barclays decreased 1.23 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland forfeited 0.89 percent. HSBC also slid 0.31 percent.



John Wood Group rose 0.09 percent after winning a five-year, multi-million dollar contract by Phillips 66 refinery.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. gained 6.92 percent in Milan on reports that China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is interested in buying all or at least part of the Italo-American company.



British households remained pessimistic about their financial outlook in August, while their financial pressures somewhat softened, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, or HFI, rose to 43.5 in August from July's 3-year low of 41.6.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.9 percent on month in August, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday, slipping 2,758 pounds. That follows the 0.1 percent increase in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX