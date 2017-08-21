Infiniti Research recently helped a leading multinational developer and manufacturer of medical devices in finding solutions to their business problems. The medical device manufacturing company was finding it difficult to assess the market for medical products, which are being used in specific procedures such as urinary incontinence, urological disease, femoral hernia, incisional ventral hernia, inguinal hernia, and umbilical ventral hernia across the target regions.

To establish themselves in the competitive medical devices market space, suppliers of urology devices have been trying to adopt novel technologies like minimally invasive and robotic surgeries to improve patient outcomes. Suppliers of urology devices face intense competition for increasingly scarce healthcare funds even though the prevalence of age-related diseases has been showing sustainable market growth. Some of the major factors like growing incidence of chronic renal diseases, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in the medical devices sector, and increased spending on healthcare in emerging economies favors the growth of this market.

According to Infiniti Research's market assessment experts, "Over 190 million patients are suffering from chronic renal failure and undergo renal dialysis around the world. This increases the demand for medical devices which help deal with health issues specific to urology."

This market assessment study on urology devices provides benefits that help clients:

Gain insights into the market landscape key metrics for each disease, procedure, and product category

Develop a strong and secure prototype market sizing model

Procure qualitative and quantitative understandings on the top products and services used in urology procedures

This market assessment study on urology offers predictive insights on:

Market landscape in terms of the procedures and type of the disease

Specific medical devices used for a wide range of urology procedures

