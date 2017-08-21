The "Russia - Telecoms Infrastructure, Operators, Regulations Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Russian telecom market is the largest in Europe, supported by a population of about 143.5 million. The market is dominated by the western regions where the main cities and economic centres are concentrated. All sectors have been liberalised, with competition most prevalent in Moscow and St Petersburg. The former holding company for Russia's incumbent telecom operators, Svyazinvest, has emerged as Rostelecom, with most regional players absorbed into the operator. Rostelecom subsequently merged its mobile business with Tele2 Russia, which launched mobile services in the important Moscow market in October 2015.

Telcos continue to deploy and modernise fixed-line network infrastructure to offer improved broadband services as well as a range of IP-delivered content. The government is investing billions of Rubles in a 200,000km telecom network which will provide a broadband service of at least 10Mb/s to thousands of underserved villages. Rostelecom has been contracted to undertake and manage the work.

Russia has also emerged as one of Europe's fastest growing markets for fibre-based broadband, with Rostelecom's own fibre broadband access network covering more than 33 million premises. By the end of 2016 some 60% of the company's broadband subscribers were on its fibre infrastructure.

