Sylint Group appoints Elli Streit as Manager of International Relations

SARASOTA, Florida, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylint Group, a U.S. based provider of cyber security and digital data forensic services to commercial, non-profit and government agencies, today announced the appointment of Elli Streit as Manager of International Relations. "We're excited to have Elli join our team," noted Jeff Birnbach, Managing Director of Sylint. "He has an excellent background in international business, and will be a great asset to us as we further expand activities in Europe and Israel."

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Streit has an extensive background in international business development involving corporate finance, international trade, and technology transfer. As the Managing Director of Yeda Research & Development, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, he was responsible for exclusive intellectual property licensing agreements in the bio-medical, energy, and software fields. Previously, he managed a subsidiary of a British commercial company in Ghana, West Africa representing multi-national companies such as Motorola, Monsanto and leading Israeli suppliers for the agricultural sector.

Streit has served as a member of the board for several public Israeli companies, and he is presently a director of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., an Israeli company traded on the New York Stock Exchange. He is also a Major (res.) in the Israeli Army and is fluent in English, Hebrew, Arabic, and German. Streit earned an MBA from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, served six years on Wharton Alumni Executive Board, and is a member of the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University.

Sylint is a globally recognized cyber security and digital data forensics firm, with a history of discretely addressing some of today's biggest headline-grabbing data breaches, cyber incidents, and precedent-setting court cases. While the firm declines to release specific names, they note their clients include Fortune 500 companies, AmLaw 100 firms, insurers, NGO's, celebrities, non-profits and government entities.