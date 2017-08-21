Stephen Ornadel elected to board to address communications fraud that continues to plague residential and commercial customers and drive costs for carriers.

iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, connecting more than two billion people every day, today announced that Stephen Ornadel, Director of Business Development EMEA, has been elected to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) Board of Directors. Ornadel is recognized globally as an innovator in international roaming and interconnection fraud prevention, and joins fellow telecom visionaries Jacob Howell, Director of Fraud Management Solutions at TEOCO Corporation, and Stephen Schwed, Manager Long Term Fraud Strategy at Verizon Communications on the CFCA Board of Directors.

The CFCA is a leading global telecom organization dedicated to mitigating the rampant amount of communications fraud currently afflicting telecommunications products and services. Founded in 1985 by security professionals from AT&T, ITT, MCI, Network One, Satellite Business Systems, and Sprint, CFCA today exceeds over 200 membership organizations.

"We at the CFCA would like to congratulate Stephen Ornadel, on being elected by our members, to serve on our Board of Directors. We believe that he will be a positive asset and add his versatile strategic approach to our work, assisting the association to effectively engage the constantly evolving fraud threats we face," said Jason Lane-Sellers, President, CFCA.

A passionate advocate for proactive communications fraud prevention, Ornadel is the Director of Business Development, EMEA, for iconectiv. Previously, Ornadel served as Head of Carrier Services at T-Mobile UK and is credited with leading the industry's adoption of Near Real Time Roaming Data Exchange (NRTRDE), an effective tool that helps operators combat roaming fraud. In addition to CFCA, Ornadel is also a leading participant in the GSM Association Working Groups on roaming (WAS) and fraud (FASG), and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

