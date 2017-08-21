sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tableau Software, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2017 (DATA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) who purchased shares between June 3, 2015 and February 4, 2016.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting Tableau's competitive position and profitability; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Tableau's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Tableau Software you have until September 26, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/tableau-software-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE