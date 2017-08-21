The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 11, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) who purchased shares between November 9, 2016 and June 5, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) HD Supply Holdings' full year 2017 growth and operational leverage targets were unattainable; (2) the operational recovery of its Facilities Maintenance supply chain was not going according to plan; (3) the Company was exploring the sale of its Waterworks segment; (4) Defendant Joseph DeAngelo, with full knowledge of the undisclosed materially adverse facts alleged herein, embarked on a selling spree of personal holdings of HD Supply Holdings stock that netted him over $54 million in proceeds; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about HD Supply Holdings' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until September 11, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/hd-supply-holdings-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

