Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021 - New Report Considers New Installations, Retrofits, Replacements, and Aftermarket Services

The "Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global laboratory automation workcells market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Laboratory Automation Workcells Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, replacements, and aftermarket services.

One trend in the market is increased use of cell-based assay. A cell-based assay is the phenomenon of a number of experiments taking place simultaneously based on the use of live cells. The experiments are primarily carried out to measure cell proliferation, motility, toxicity, production, and morphology of a specimen. At present, there is a significant use of the cell-based assay for drug discovery.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for environmental controls in laboratories. Laboratory automated workcells can maintain the environment of an incubator. Enclosing an entire process of an experiment in a closed chamber causes less harm to the environment and ends the testing with proper disposal of unused samples. Normally, the traditional way of testing in laboratories consume a significant amount of power to maintain the necessary temperature required for experiments. During an ongoing experiment, manual handling may cause injuries to the personnel even at minor negligence. At times unused samples or sample holders, which need to be disposed of, are left unattended.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing need for ergonomic automated workcells. Ergonomics is the ability of equipment and the user to work seamlessly within the given surrounding. Working in an automated workstation may require less human involvement in process handling. However, even automated workstations require supervision and follow up for efficient functioning. Machines cannot run single handed; they need operators, supervisors, and testers to test status and working screen to change the process if required. If automated workstations are not ergonomic, the user may suffer from musculoskeletal disorders.

Key vendors



Peak Analysis & Automation

Siemens

Beckman Coulter

Hudson Robotics

Inpeco

Other prominent vendors



A&T

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aim Lab Automation Technologies

SARSTEDT

Yaskawa Motoman

Transcriptic

Biosero

Let's Go Robotics

Festo

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by integration type



Part 07: Market segmentation by solutions



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



